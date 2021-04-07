Private Asset Management Inc. Has $4.26 Million Stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,384 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Welltower were worth $4,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Welltower by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WELL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on Welltower from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Welltower from $74.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Welltower from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $73.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.36.

Shares of WELL stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, hitting $75.26. 50,536 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,362,223. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.41 billion, a PE ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.87. Welltower Inc. has a one year low of $36.08 and a one year high of $76.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.47.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.38). Welltower had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.65%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

