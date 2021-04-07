Private Asset Management Inc. Has $9.02 Million Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,541 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Autodesk accounts for 1.3% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,105,869 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,475,046,000 after buying an additional 144,814 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,199,915 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,282,403,000 after buying an additional 276,371 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $1,054,698,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,218,052 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $677,260,000 after buying an additional 91,575 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,570,067 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $479,404,000 after buying an additional 123,803 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total value of $159,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total value of $2,537,084.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $239.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.17.

Shares of ADSK stock traded down $0.25 on Wednesday, reaching $285.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,471,616. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.26 and a 12-month high of $321.13. The company has a market capitalization of $62.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.43, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $273.94.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.