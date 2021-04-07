Private Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Park National Corp OH raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $995,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,238,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $372.91. 129,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,079,854. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $243.46 and a 12-month high of $374.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.53.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

