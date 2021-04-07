Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,980 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Private Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for about 1.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Shares of Alibaba Group stock traded down $3.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.15. 319,225 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,189,213. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $614.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.08, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $238.42 and its 200-day moving average is $261.45. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $189.53 and a 52 week high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The firm had revenue of $221.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 22.56%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $18.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Alibaba Group from $326.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $321.00.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.