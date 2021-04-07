Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 22,339 Shares of Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Private Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 192,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,339 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.21% of Heron Therapeutics worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,307 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,185 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in Heron Therapeutics by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HRTX traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 19,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,020,753. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 1.52. Heron Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 million. Heron Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 216.18% and a negative return on equity of 65.06%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heron Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David Leslie Szekeres sold 3,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $70,205.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in developing treatments to address unmet medical needs. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

