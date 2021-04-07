Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 9,590 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,142 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 9,590 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,270,000. SWS Partners boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 43,257 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,615 shares during the period. Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 17,326 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 7,376 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 281.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 792,801 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $41,361,000 after purchasing an additional 585,213 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Cowen boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Uber Technologies from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.38.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock traded down $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $56.77. 298,866 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,061,977. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.50 and a 12-month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 147,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,367,256 shares of company stock valued at $2,051,611,966 in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications primarily in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services, as well as connect consumers with restaurants and food delivery service providers for meal preparation and delivery services.

