Private Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Private Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 64,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,215 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $6,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 6,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 16,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total transaction of $4,141,859.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $96.63. 92,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,914,873. The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46. The company has a market capitalization of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.12 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 19.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

