Private Asset Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,938 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $6,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Eaton by 88.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $882,000. First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Eaton by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 6,805 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its stake in shares of Eaton by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 5,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ETN traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $140.19. 11,826 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,290. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $70.54 and a 52 week high of $143.29. The stock has a market cap of $55.85 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 7.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.62%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ETN. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Eaton from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HSBC raised Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Argus raised their price objective on Eaton from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Eaton from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.89.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 2,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.12, for a total value of $299,020.56. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 22,758 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.80, for a total value of $3,090,536.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,740 shares of company stock worth $4,945,066. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

