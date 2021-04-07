Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,707 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,203 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. Chevron makes up approximately 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Park National Corp OH lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the first quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 254,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,651,000 after purchasing an additional 17,452 shares in the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 107.6% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 9,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 51.3% in the first quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CVX. DZ Bank raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist boosted their price target on Chevron from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Chevron from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.75.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 over the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE CVX traded up $0.59 on Wednesday, hitting $104.17. 177,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,412,481. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $104.12 and a 200-day moving average of $88.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $65.16 and a 52 week high of $112.70. The stock has a market cap of $200.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 82.30%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

