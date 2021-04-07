Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 39,909 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) by 36.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 69,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 39,909 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after purchasing an additional 111,096 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.4% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 21,545 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 25.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 235,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,905,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 87.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,826 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 25,183 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 15.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,011,671 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $135,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on KMI shares. TheStreet cut shares of Kinder Morgan from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.00 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.59.

KMI stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $16.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,421,252. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $17.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 334.00, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.03. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is currently 110.53%.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Story: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.