Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,400 Shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,400 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $1,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 148.0% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 289,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,717,000 after purchasing an additional 172,854 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 50.2% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 45,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 15,205 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 228,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,729,000 after acquiring an additional 31,707 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in TreeHouse Foods by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 307,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,352,000 after acquiring an additional 4,204 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TreeHouse Foods stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $53.04. 1,747 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 751,401. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -532.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.78. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $55.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. TreeHouse Foods had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 8.63%. Equities research analysts forecast that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Bank of America cut shares of TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TreeHouse Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.10.

In related news, SVP Clifford Braun sold 2,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.55, for a total value of $134,528.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $271,736.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label packaged foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.

