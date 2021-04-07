Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,350 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,350 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Xylem alerts:

Shares of NYSE:XYL traded down $1.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $105.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,792. Xylem Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.63 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.13. Xylem had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.09%.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Xylem from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Xylem from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.46.

In related news, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total value of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,068,106.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,907,808. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Recommended Story: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.