Private Asset Management Inc. Takes $1.29 Million Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Private Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,404,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $374,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,464,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000.

Several analysts recently commented on ABNB shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Airbnb from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Airbnb from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Airbnb from $172.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.62.

NASDAQ ABNB traded down $7.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $182.35. 130,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,001,715. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.03. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.50 and a 52-week high of $219.94.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($10.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($9.18) by ($1.66). The business had revenue of $859.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.79 million. Analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -13.96 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

