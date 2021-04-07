Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $5,164,122.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO David J. Schlanger sold 112,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total value of $5,164,122.00.

Progyny stock traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.87. The stock had a trading volume of 322,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 753,463. Progyny, Inc. has a one year low of $17.90 and a one year high of $53.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 407.91 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.21 and its 200 day moving average is $39.10.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter. Progyny had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 1.03%. On average, research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,896,000 after buying an additional 181,412 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Progyny by 74.2% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,352,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in Progyny in the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Weld Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 19,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 9,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,536,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,516,000 after purchasing an additional 10,135 shares during the last quarter. 58.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on PGNY shares. Bank of America raised Progyny from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Progyny from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.71.

Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

