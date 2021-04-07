Project Pai 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5.27 Million (PAI)

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. One Project Pai token can currently be purchased for about $0.0412 or 0.00000073 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $63.32 million and $5.27 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00052522 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00014747 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000040 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000028 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,740,486,170 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,537,395,369 tokens. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars.

