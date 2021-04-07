Project WITH (WIKEN) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $169,173.00

Project WITH (CURRENCY:WIKEN) traded up 8.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 7th. Project WITH has a total market capitalization of $19.84 million and approximately $169,173.00 worth of Project WITH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Project WITH has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Project WITH coin can currently be purchased for $0.0592 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Project WITH Profile

WIKEN is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2019. Project WITH’s total supply is 1,057,786,429 coins and its circulating supply is 335,451,107 coins. Project WITH’s official message board is medium.com/projectwith . Project WITH’s official website is projectwith.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Project WITH is a platform that supports the career development of sports players by utilizing blockchain technology, provides clubs with the optimum window to scout players, and provides fans with the platform of interaction and sharing information that was previously unavailable. “

