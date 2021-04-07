Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Stock Position Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 667,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 75,017 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.09% of Prologis worth $64,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,762,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Motco boosted its holdings in Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

NYSE:PLD opened at $109.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.85 and a 200-day moving average of $101.43. The company has a market capitalization of $80.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.59, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.12 and a 52 week high of $112.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 38.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.13%.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

