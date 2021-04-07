Prometeus (PROM) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.84 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded down 16.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Prometeus has a market cap of $70.14 million and approximately $6.84 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prometeus has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $11.46 or 0.00020252 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.83 or 0.00056243 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $357.50 or 0.00631742 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.13 or 0.00079744 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Prometeus (CRYPTO:PROM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,120,000 coins. The official website for Prometeus is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

