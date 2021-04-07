ProPetro Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors purchased 1,405 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 685% compared to the typical daily volume of 179 put options.

In other ProPetro news, insider Samuel D. Sledge sold 19,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.56, for a total value of $220,784.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,470.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,746,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,197,000 after purchasing an additional 754,132 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,912,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,915,000 after acquiring an additional 67,963 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,808,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,366,000 after acquiring an additional 147,238 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 10,255.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,273,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,365 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,020,000 after acquiring an additional 109,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $10.57 on Wednesday. ProPetro has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $13.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 3.48.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.24). ProPetro had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $154.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 64.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that ProPetro will post -0.39 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PUMP shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ProPetro to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProPetro in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of ProPetro from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.32.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services; and a suite of well completion and production services, including cementing, acidizing, coiled tubing, flowback, and drilling services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.