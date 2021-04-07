Prosper (PROS) Price Down 27.9% Over Last 7 Days

Prosper (CURRENCY:PROS) traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Prosper token can currently be purchased for $2.79 or 0.00004981 BTC on major exchanges. Prosper has a total market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $2.08 million worth of Prosper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Prosper has traded down 27.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001614 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00070121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $148.70 or 0.00265522 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $421.49 or 0.00752637 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,164.28 or 1.00289205 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.04 or 0.00016144 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Prosper Token Profile

Prosper’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,474,804 tokens.

Buying and Selling Prosper

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prosper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prosper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prosper using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

