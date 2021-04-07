Proton Reaches Market Capitalization of $81.39 Million (XPR)

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 7th. Proton has a total market cap of $81.39 million and approximately $1.32 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Proton has traded 26.5% lower against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be purchased for $0.0174 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.59 or 0.00056001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00021876 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $355.30 or 0.00629790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.88 or 0.00079547 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Proton Profile

Proton (XPR) is a coin. It launched on October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Proton is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Proton using one of the exchanges listed above.

