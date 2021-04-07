Proton (XPR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.35 Million

Proton (CURRENCY:XPR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on April 7th. One Proton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges. Proton has a market cap of $74.76 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Proton has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00056247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00022630 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $352.71 or 0.00618830 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00078940 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Proton Coin Profile

XPR is a coin. Its launch date was October 2nd, 2018. Proton’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,682,784,214 coins. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/ProtonChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Proton is medium.com/protonchain/proton-xid-915bda660817 . Proton’s official Twitter account is @Permian_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Proton’s official website is www.protonchain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps. “

Proton Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using U.S. dollars.

