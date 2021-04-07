PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $418.46 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) to report sales of $418.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for PTC’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $395.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $433.00 million. PTC posted sales of $359.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that PTC will report full-year sales of $1.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for PTC.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PTC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PTC from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

PTC stock opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.93. PTC has a 52-week low of $58.88 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.71, a PEG ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

In other PTC news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.96, for a total value of $2,054,400.00. Also, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total transaction of $159,431.52. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365. 10.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PTC. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of PTC by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

