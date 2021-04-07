PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Purchased by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 95.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,231 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PTC in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co acquired a new position in PTC during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in PTC by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of PTC from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PTC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.44.

In other PTC news, Director Corinna Lathan sold 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.12, for a total value of $159,431.52. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.67, for a total transaction of $275,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,894.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 33,902 shares of company stock worth $4,556,365 in the last ninety days. 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PTC opened at $144.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. PTC Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.88 and a 12-month high of $147.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

