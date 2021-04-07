Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Pensionfund DSM Netherlands

Pensionfund DSM Netherlands boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 100.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the quarter. Public Storage accounts for about 1.4% of Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $10,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PSA. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Public Storage alerts:

NYSE:PSA traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $254.05. 3,044 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 853,774. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Public Storage has a one year low of $172.11 and a one year high of $255.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.51.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.42%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PSA. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Public Storage from $221.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Truist lifted their price objective on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.38.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.