pulltherug.finance Market Cap Achieves $170,502.30 (RUGZ)

pulltherug.finance (CURRENCY:RUGZ) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 7th. In the last seven days, pulltherug.finance has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One pulltherug.finance coin can now be purchased for $18.07 or 0.00032060 BTC on major exchanges. pulltherug.finance has a market capitalization of $170,502.30 and approximately $166.00 worth of pulltherug.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.45 or 0.00055809 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00021482 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $358.08 or 0.00635390 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.76 or 0.00079424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001778 BTC.

pulltherug.finance Profile

pulltherug.finance (RUGZ) is a coin. pulltherug.finance’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,437 coins. pulltherug.finance’s official website is pulltherug.finance . pulltherug.finance’s official Twitter account is @rugztoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Pulltherug.finance $RUGZ is a NFT project with farming. It aims to bring the rugpull NFTS to signify the rullpulls and scams in crypto. “

pulltherug.finance Coin Trading

