Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $74.82 Million

Equities analysts expect Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) to announce sales of $74.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Puma Biotechnology’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.64 million. Puma Biotechnology posted sales of $51.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will report full-year sales of $251.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $246.30 million to $253.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $262.67 million, with estimates ranging from $231.50 million to $303.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Puma Biotechnology.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.07). Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 23.86% and a negative return on equity of 451.50%. The company had revenue of $52.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Puma Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Puma Biotechnology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:PBYI opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology has a 1 year low of $7.06 and a 1 year high of $14.14. The company has a market cap of $391.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.80 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its 200 day moving average is $10.59.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Puma Biotechnology by 191.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 neratinib (intravenous).

