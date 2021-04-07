Puma Se (ETR:PUM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Puma Se (ETR:PUM) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €88.53 ($104.15).

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Baader Bank set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Nord/LB set a €69.00 ($81.18) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €95.00 ($111.76) target price on shares of Puma and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

ETR:PUM opened at €86.78 ($102.09) on Wednesday. Puma has a 12 month low of €47.69 ($56.11) and a 12 month high of €93.44 ($109.93). The firm has a market cap of $12.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is €86.13 and its 200-day moving average is €84.05.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

