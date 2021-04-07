Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Puma Se (OTCMKTS:PMMAF) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company.

PMMAF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Norddeutsche Landesbank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Puma alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PMMAF opened at $100.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $103.23 and a 200 day moving average of $100.83. Puma has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $116.99.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas and, the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

Featured Article: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.