PumaPay Market Capitalization Hits $15.51 Million (PMA)

PumaPay (CURRENCY:PMA) traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, PumaPay has traded 80.7% higher against the US dollar. PumaPay has a total market capitalization of $15.51 million and approximately $1.07 million worth of PumaPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PumaPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00054970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00021309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $353.19 or 0.00629602 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00078929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001786 BTC.

PumaPay Profile

PMA is a token. It launched on May 8th, 2018. PumaPay’s total supply is 78,042,956,829 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,371,432,231 tokens. The official message board for PumaPay is blog.pumapay.io . The Reddit community for PumaPay is /r/PumaPay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PumaPay’s official website is pumapay.io . PumaPay’s official Twitter account is @PumaPay and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PumaPay's open-source Pull Payment Protocol is a comprehensive blockchain solution which offers robust payment mechanisms far more credible, efficient, flexible, cost-effective, and scalable than current implementations (credit cards). Unlike today's payment methods, which include credit cards and virtual coins like Bitcoin, the Pull Payment Protocol was designed from the ground up specifically to overcome existing hurdles and offers a set of tools developed to facilitate onboarding processes for both businesses and individuals. “

Buying and Selling PumaPay

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PumaPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PumaPay should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PumaPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

