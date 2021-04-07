Pundi X NEM (NPXSXEM) Price Hits $0.0015

Pundi X NEM (CURRENCY:NPXSXEM) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 7th. One Pundi X NEM coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X NEM has a market capitalization of $27.14 million and $52,881.00 worth of Pundi X NEM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pundi X NEM has traded up 23.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pundi X NEM alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00001639 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.79 or 0.00068944 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $143.38 or 0.00254864 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00005495 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $428.30 or 0.00761303 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,587.10 or 1.00582572 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00016303 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 53% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Pundi X NEM Coin Profile

Pundi X NEM’s total supply is 44,770,921,916 coins and its circulating supply is 18,423,490,375 coins. Pundi X NEM’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pundi X NEM’s official website is pundix.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Open Platform supports blockchain developers, digital asset issuers and businesses to freely apply and list their custom digital assets onto Pundi X’s payment ecosystem, including XWallet, XPOS, and XPASS cards. Developers and merchants can now easily make their digital assets available to serve various offline and online payment scenarios. The Open Platform will first support ERC20 tokens and later expand to digital assets of other blockchains. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X NEM

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X NEM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X NEM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pundi X NEM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X NEM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X NEM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.