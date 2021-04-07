Pundi X[old] Hits One Day Trading Volume of $94.41 Million (NPXS)

Pundi X[old] (CURRENCY:NPXS) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 7th. Over the last week, Pundi X[old] has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pundi X[old] has a total market capitalization of $1.65 billion and $94.41 million worth of Pundi X[old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pundi X[old] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pundi X[old] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00056167 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00022325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.87 or 0.00625055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.23 or 0.00078347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Pundi X[old] Coin Profile

Pundi X[old] (NPXS) is a coin. It was first traded on March 8th, 2018. Pundi X[old]’s total supply is 258,498,693,019 coins and its circulating supply is 236,744,908,115 coins. Pundi X[old]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (NPXS) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Pundi X[old]

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[old] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[old] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[old] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.