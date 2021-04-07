PutinCoin One Day Volume Reaches $367.00 (PUT)

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 7th. During the last week, PutinCoin has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar. One PutinCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $265,792.90 and approximately $367.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,876.50 or 0.99962403 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.30 or 0.00034529 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.06 or 0.00093142 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000646 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001175 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001762 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

Buying and Selling PutinCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

