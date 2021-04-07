PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Joseph B. Fuller Sells 22,940 Shares

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) Director Joseph B. Fuller sold 22,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total value of $2,393,789.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of PVH stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.95. 607,356 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,450. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.33. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $36.34 and a 1-year high of $110.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.33.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised PVH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PVH from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PVH from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.76.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. North Fourth Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,658,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of PVH by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,345 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,535,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,376,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $271,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PVH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH Company Profile

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)?

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.