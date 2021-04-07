PZ Cussons (LON:PZC) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $242.87

Shares of PZ Cussons Plc (LON:PZC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 242.87 ($3.17) and traded as high as GBX 273 ($3.57). PZ Cussons shares last traded at GBX 268 ($3.50), with a volume of 357,223 shares.

Several analysts have commented on PZC shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PZ Cussons in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 242.87. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 297.78.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.67 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. PZ Cussons’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.44%.

In other news, insider Jeremy Townsend acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 248 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,800 ($32,401.36).

PZ Cussons Company Profile (LON:PZC)

PZ Cussons Plc manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells personal care, home care, food and nutrition, and electrical products in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. The company offers personal and beauty care products, including bar soaps, hand washes, gels, wipes, creams, shower gels, body mist, deodorants, bath infusions, skincare, haircare, and a range of foamburst products under the St.Tropez, Sanctuary Spa, Fudge Professional, Charles Worthington, Fudge Urban, Venus for You, Carex, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Original Source, Premier Cool, Cussons Kids, Bayley's of Bond Street, and Robb brands.

