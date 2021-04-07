Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (QDAO) Achieves Market Cap of $2.20 Million

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 7th. Over the last week, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a total market capitalization of $2.20 million and approximately $25,540.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can currently be bought for about $12.04 or 0.00021288 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Q DAO Governance token v1.0 alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.15 or 0.00070968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.70 or 0.00271685 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00005622 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $438.01 or 0.00774241 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56,710.95 or 1.00243593 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001607 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00016477 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 182,795 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official message board is medium.com/platinum-fund . The official website for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is usdq.platinum.fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Buying and Selling Q DAO Governance token v1.0

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.