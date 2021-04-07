Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) Issued By Raymond James

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – Analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IAMGOLD in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the mining company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

IAG has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised IAMGOLD to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAMGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, CSFB reduced their price objective on IAMGOLD from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.97.

NYSE IAG opened at $3.22 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51. IAMGOLD has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $5.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a current ratio of 4.43. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $347.50 million for the quarter. IAMGOLD had a positive return on equity of 2.79% and a negative net margin of 31.53%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAG. Point View Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 15,933 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,749 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.40% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corporation explores for, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North and South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso, West Africa; the Westwood mine located in Quebec, Canada.

