Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Kinross Gold Co. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:K)

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th.

Shares of K opened at C$9.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.00, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$8.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.73. Kinross Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.89 and a 1 year high of C$13.59.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$1.56 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 5.66%.

In other Kinross Gold news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 53,296 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.30, for a total transaction of C$442,356.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 963,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$7,995,780.10. Also, Senior Officer Paul Botond Stilicho Tomory sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.38, for a total transaction of C$125,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 124,626 shares in the company, valued at C$1,044,365.88. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 819,060 shares of company stock valued at $7,060,196.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

