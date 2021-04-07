Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Barrick Gold Co. Cut by Analyst (TSE:ABX)

Barrick Gold Co. (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Barrick Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Barrick Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

ABX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$40.00 price objective (down previously from C$42.00) on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial upgraded Barrick Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Sunday, January 17th. TD Securities reiterated an “action list buy” rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$39.00.

Barrick Gold stock opened at C$26.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$46.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Barrick Gold has a 12 month low of C$23.63 and a 12 month high of C$41.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$25.36 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.52.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) (NYSE:ABX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.10 billion.

In related news, Director John Lawson Thornton purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$26.26 per share, with a total value of C$2,625,955.20. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,775,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,622,547.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.72%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Papua New Guinea, Tanzania, and the United States.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.