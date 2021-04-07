Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Boosted by Wedbush

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 6th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.97. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. DA Davidson raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

Shares of CFG opened at $44.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $19.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.07 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $17.15 and a 52-week high of $47.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 16,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 64,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after purchasing an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.