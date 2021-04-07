Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raised by Piper Sandler (NYSE:JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.00 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.89. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $10.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $11.48 EPS.

JPM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $147.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.18.

JPM opened at $152.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $465.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.94, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.23. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $82.40 and a 52 week high of $161.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.62 by $1.17. The company had revenue of $29.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.74 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 19.16%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 22,011 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total transaction of $2,857,908.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 78.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,509,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. United Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 25,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.9% during the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 17,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 191,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,396,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 58.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. 69.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

