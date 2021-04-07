Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Kinross Gold Co. Decreased by Raymond James (NYSE:KGC)

Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) – Investment analysts at Raymond James reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Kinross Gold in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.16. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The mining company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis.

KGC has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “focus list” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.75 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kinross Gold from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.57.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $7.25 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 0.79.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 36,469 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in Kinross Gold by 4.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 48,206 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 12,851 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 409,234 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 44,991 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares during the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

