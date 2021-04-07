Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Cut by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) – Research analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for New Gold in a research note issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.03. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $2.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New Gold from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. CIBC lowered shares of New Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of New Gold from $3.75 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.86.

NGD stock opened at $1.76 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. New Gold has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. New Gold had a negative net margin of 9.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.10%. The firm had revenue of $198.90 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,492,991 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 156,681 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of New Gold by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 108,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 58,335 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,272,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of New Gold in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.17% of the company’s stock.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

