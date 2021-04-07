Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. Lowered by Analyst (TSE:NGT)

Newmont Co. (TSE:NGT) – Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Newmont in a research report issued on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.14. Raymond James also issued estimates for Newmont’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont (TSE:NGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.67 billion.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their target price on Newmont to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th.

Shares of TSE NGT opened at C$79.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.52, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of C$63.29 billion and a PE ratio of 22.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$78.39. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of C$68.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$96.45.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.703 per share. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently 29.61%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.