Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Cut by Raymond James (TSE:OR)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.11. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.50 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OR. CIBC dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$19.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$23.50 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Cormark boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties to C$26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$25.00 to C$27.50 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$21.93.

Shares of OR opened at C$14.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.49 billion and a PE ratio of 148.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$13.91 and a 200-day moving average price of C$14.92. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$10.67 and a 12-month high of C$17.50.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 127,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total value of C$1,796,237.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 584,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,223,602.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is 200.00%.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

