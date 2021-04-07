Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Decreased by Raymond James

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OR. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Friday, March 19th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from $23.00 to $22.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $27.50 to $28.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.44.

Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.99, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.66. Osisko Gold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $13.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 102,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $27,988,000. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 453,639 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 207,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 202,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and similar interests in Canada and internationally. Its assets include the 5% net smelter return (NSR) royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine; the 2.0% to 3.5% NSR royalty on the Eleonore mine; 5% NSR royalty on the Dublin Gulch property; a 9.6% diamond stream on the Renard diamond mine; a 3% NSR royalty on the Seabee gold operations located in Saskatchewan, Canada; a 1.5% gross revenue royalty on the Kwale mine; the 1.38% to 2.55% NSR royalty on the Island Gold mine; a 4.22% gold stream and 62.5% silver stream on the Amulsar project; and a 18.5% gold stream and a 75% silver stream on the Back Forty project.

