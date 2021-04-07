Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated Reduced by William Blair (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 6th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.26 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.69 by C($0.05). The business had revenue of C$499.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$476.73 million.

RBA has been the subject of several other research reports. National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$75.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of RBA stock opened at C$76.44 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$80.35. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 12-month low of C$50.52 and a 12-month high of C$101.93. The firm has a market cap of C$8.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

