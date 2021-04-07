Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for SBI Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SBHGF)

SBI Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBHGF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for SBI in a report released on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban now anticipates that the company will earn $0.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SBI’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SBI from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

SBHGF stock opened at $28.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.57. SBI has a 1 year low of $14.63 and a 1 year high of $31.57.

About SBI

SBI Holdings, Inc engages in the online financial service businesses and investment activities in Japan and internationally. It operates through Financial Services Business, Asset Management Business, and Biotechnology-Related Business segments. The Financial Services Business segment offers financial products and services, including brokerage and investment banking; Internet banking; auto, cancer, fire, and earthquake, as well as life insurance; short term insurance; FX brokerage; exchange and transaction services related to crypto-assets; management of defined-contribution pension, etc.; leasing and lending services; operation of proprietary trading system; control and operation of the e-commerce settlement business; and remittance and back office support services.

