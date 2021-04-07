Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:NSANY)

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NSANY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Nissan Motor in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now anticipates that the company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.33. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nissan Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.54 billion. Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 8.30% and a negative net margin of 13.33%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Nissan Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nissan Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSANY opened at $10.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.30. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

