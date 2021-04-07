Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 5th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.86. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their price target on Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $48.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $44.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Builders FirstSource has a 12-month low of $12.49 and a 12-month high of $49.04. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 2.65.

In related news, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $443,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $684,405.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

